Protect Yourself from Coronavirus on Public Surfaces | Consumer Reports

Many people touch the same surfaces you touch when you go out to buy essentials, like groceries. These tips can help you stay safe.
Check out for the latest reviews, tips, and recommendations and subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
Follow Us on Social:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Pinterest:
Instagram:
Vine:
Periscope:
Google+:
Thanks for the tip! 💯💯
It is implausible it would have any effect… Perhaps it could work if you had advanced ocd… US regular folks, forget about it😭
Thank you. Every bit of info helps
yeah, look, I can leave my phone home when I go out shopping. but what do I do with groceries? every single item in that store was touched by 100’s of people, I can’t leave it all to sit in the bag for two days, nor can i clean everything with alcohol. this is all ridiculous.
Too fast. Bye.