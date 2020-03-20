If Coronavirus Has You WFH, Try These Tech Recs | Consumer Reports

TOPICS:

March 20, 2020

As many of us unexpectedly work from home because of the coronavirus, CR identifies a few products from our testing that will help make doing so easier.

Check out for the latest reviews, tips, and recommendations and subscribe to our YouTube Channel:

Follow Us on Social:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Pinterest:
Instagram:
Periscope:
Google+:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

12 Comments on "If Coronavirus Has You WFH, Try These Tech Recs | Consumer Reports"

  1. miat789 | March 16, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    Oh geez and I’m over here trying to figure what mouse and monitor to get for my laptop
    Bummer this was not helpful.

  2. nifethrubutter | March 16, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    This is the dumbest video to come from CR by far. And I’m a paying subscriber.

    • simonisable | March 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      nifethrubutter I’m stunned this went out. It’s a bullet point at best. Of all the things they mention two printers which hardly anybody uses. Just bizarre.

  3. Darth Jesus | March 16, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    ad video. I don’t need any of those.

  4. Sharon La Tour | March 16, 2020 at 11:39 PM | Reply

    yeah, click bait.

  5. RocketboyX | March 17, 2020 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    Here is a real answer. Real monitor (or two). Real keyboard. Real mouse/track ball. A wireless headset with a good telephone quality microphone. A dedicated space to work in. A comfortable chair. And with things the way they are now, room to walk around and a window to look out of. New printers and upgrading to a mesh network seems unneeded as virtually everyone with a PC has a printer, and you should already know by now how good your home network is.

  6. Jonathan Hayes | March 17, 2020 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    The intentions might’ve been good here but the optics are really, really bad. This is not the time to make an advertisement-style product feature video. A video discussing safe ways to manage your mental health while WFH (walks in nature, etc) would’ve been much, MUCH better

  7. Liquid Sunshine | March 17, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    WFH? Just making up acronyms now? Unsubbed what a joke.

    • T1M3_T0_L0S3 | March 17, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

      Who said it’s made up? It’s a pretty common acronyms that is used in official business communications

    • Liquid Sunshine | March 17, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

      @T1M3_T0_L0S3 bullshit just say working from home. This was a clickbait video anyways so actually spelling it out would have been more productive.

  8. MoeMoe | March 17, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    Great time to advertise products…
    you’re not better than the people hoarding disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer and selling them with a markup

  9. Inc Gohd | March 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    WFH, wtf?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*