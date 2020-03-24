How to Disinfect Your Remote | Consumer Reports

With the coronavirus spreading, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends routine cleaning of any "high-touch" surfaces in your home, including your remote control. For more about cleaning products that can kill the novel coronavirus, visit .
Coronavirus FAQ: What You Need to Know About COVID-19
